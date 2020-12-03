Hillsboro FFA helps Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child box collection is held every year at the First Methodist Church in Hillsboro. Every year the Hillsboro FFA Chapter gets together a group of senior and junior members to help with Operation Christmas Child, where shoeboxes are packed with essentials like toothbrushes, tooth paste, toys, school utensils, and other non-clothing items. The shoeboxes are packed into larger boxes, loaded into a truck, and then shipped out to Australia, Austria, Canada, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Hillsboro FFA helps with packing the big boxes into the truck, as well as keeping track of how many boxes were packed into the truck. For lunch, Larosa’s donated pizza for all of the helpers to eat. Pictured are the Hillsboro FFA members who helped at the Operation Christmas Child collection site.

