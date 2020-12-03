Peyatt wins GMS Spelling Bee

The annual Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee was held on Nov. 23 in the McClain auditorium. Although there was no audience in attendance, there were 28 participants in grades 6-8. The first-place finisher was eighth-grader Harmony Peyatt. The second-place finisher was seventh-grader Jason Calhoun. The third-place finisher was seventh-grader Olivia Stegbauer. Pictured (l-r) are Peyatt, Calhoun and Stegbauer.

