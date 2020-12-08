Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Finance Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 in the meeting room in the City Building. Discussion will be the budget for 2021.

HCPOA food drive

The Highland County Peace Officers Association, along with the Highland County Firefighters Association, will be having a food drive to benefit several food pantries in Highland County. On Friday Dec. 11 through Sunday Dec. 13, non-perishable items can be dropped off at the Highland County Justice Center at 130 Homestead Ave. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Volunteers will be available to accept donations to fill the Sheriff’s Offices Special Operations Vehicle. All donations will be donated to several local food pantries for the holiday season. For more information, check the Highland County Peace Officers Association’s Facebook page.

St. Paul bake sale

St. Paul Lutheran Church, at the corner of Pearl Street and Eastern Avenue in Lynchburg, will hold a sale of baked good and miscellaneous items from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 during the Lynchburg Village Christmas. It will be selling pies, cakes, cookies, candy, jams, jellies, dinner rolls, cheese balls, doggie treats, Hometown Honey, Lions Club candy and more.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Dec. 17 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. It is a drive-thru panty with no need to leave your vehicle. Leave the trunk of your vehicle empty.

Knights of Pythias Christmas

Knights of Pythias Lodge 696, 1879 SR 73 in Belfast, will hold its 35th annual Christmas Party Saturday, Dec. 19. Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. and Santa arrives at 7:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to make a donation or need more information, call 937-763-5765, 937-313-6291 or 937-708-9561.