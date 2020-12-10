McClain FFA members place in state

McClain FFA members Brice Graham and Aly Murphy recently competed in the state Job Interview Contest. During this process, members are asked to fill out an application, form a resume and cover letter, sit through a virtual interview, and then write a follow-up letter.

In the freshmen division, Brice Graham placed 10th in the state, and in the junior division, Aly Murphy placed first and will be moving on to compete at a later date.

The McClain FFA would also like to thank Superintendent Quincey Gray for going through the virtual interview process prior to the contest with its members.

Submitted by Maysun Faulconer.

Aly Murphy placed first in the state. Brice Graham placed 10th in the state.