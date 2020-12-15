L-C Board of Education

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School library.

Bright Local Board of Ed

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 in the Bright Elementary Gymnasium with social distancing protocol observed.

Food for All Mobile Pantry

On Thursday, Dec. 17 there will be a Food for All Mobile Pantry at the Greater Life Assembly Church, 12145 N. Shore Dr., Hillsboro. TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply. Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address. If there are questions, contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers. It is a drive-thru panty with no need to leave your vehicle. Leave the trunk of your vehicle empty.

Knights of Pythias Christmas

Knights of Pythias Lodge 696, 1879 SR 73 in Belfast, will hold its 35th annual Christmas Party Saturday, Dec. 19. Festivities begin at 5:45 p.m., dinner is at 6:15 p.m. and Santa arrives at 7:30 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. If you would like to make a donation or need more information, call 937-763-5765, 937-313-6291 or 937-708-9561.

Highland County Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections office will be closed from Monday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Jan. 1. The office will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Paint Creek EMS/Fire

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

St. Benignus Catholic Church Christmas dinners

St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield will be offering free Christmas dinners to those in need on Christmas Day from 12-2 p.m. Dinners can be picked up at the church at 218 S. Washington St. or can be delivered free of charge in Greenfield and the surrounding area. For questions or to place an order, call Corner Health Mart Pharmacy at 937-981-2454.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on Jan. 13, April 14, July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.