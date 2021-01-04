Adena welcomes first baby of new year

The birth of a baby has always been a symbol of new beginnings and fresh hope, and following what has been an unprecedented 2020, no year has probably been more in need of a positive start than 2021.

So when Cassandra and Charlie Dalton, Pike County natives who now live in Chillicothe, welcomed their new son, Rylan, as Adena Health System’s first baby of the new year, it was a cause for excitement and optimism for the future.

“Hopefully he’s a good luck charm and makes this year better,” said Cassandra.

Rylan, at 9 pounds, 15 ounces and 22 inches long, entered the world at 3:41 a.m. New Year’s Day. He joins the couple’s 4-year-old daughter in the family, who Cassandra said was more than ready to meet her new brother.

“She was so excited, she can’t wait for us to get home,” Cassandra said Friday evening.

Cassandra is looking forward to the return home as well and what the next few months have in store as they adjust to being a family of four.

“I’m looking forward to just spending time with my kids and my husband and seeing my babies grow up,” she said.

Per tradition, the New Year’s Baby was presented with a basket of baby items, clothes and other gifts, donated by the Adena Women’s Board.

Submittedby Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

Parents Charlie and Cassandra Dalton hold Rylan Dalton, 2021’s first baby born early Friday morning at Adena Regional Medical Center. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Adena_New-Year-Baby-2021.jpeg Parents Charlie and Cassandra Dalton hold Rylan Dalton, 2021’s first baby born early Friday morning at Adena Regional Medical Center. Submitted photo