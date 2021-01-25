Hillsboro FFA lends hand at Christmas

Last summer the Hillsboro FFA Chapter was awarded a grant for $1,000 provided through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Agricultural & Rural Community Outreach Program (ARCOP) which provides support to build sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

The grant is designed to help the local Hillsboro community. In December, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter used the grant money for its annual Adopt-A-Family project. The chapter’s members purchased hats, gloves and socks for economically disadvantaged families during the Christmas season to help alleviate their financial burden. One hundred ninety-two hats and 112 gloves were distributed to students throughout the entire K-12 Hillsboro City Schools District.

Through the ARCOP grant, the chapter also provided approximately 20 students with winter coats. The Hillsboro FFA was appreciative of the grant and glad it was able to help out some students in the community.

Submitted by Clara Page,Hillsboro FFA vice president of leadership.

Pictured (l-r) are Alexis Swayne, Ben Remsing, Zamarah Thompson, Jessica Howland, Maddie Curtis and Mackenzie Pointer packing the hats and gloves for students to take home. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_HillsboroFFA.jpg Pictured (l-r) are Alexis Swayne, Ben Remsing, Zamarah Thompson, Jessica Howland, Maddie Curtis and Mackenzie Pointer packing the hats and gloves for students to take home. Submitted photo