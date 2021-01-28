Habitat turns over 6th local home

Habitat for Humanity welcomed the Burns Family to their new home in Lynchburg at a celebratory key presentation on Jan. 23.

Habitat for Humanity is a global, nonprofit Christian housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Families or individuals in need of decent, affordable housing can apply with their local Habitat for Humanity organization for home ownership during an open-application period. Habitat will make this time frame known with an announcement and post on its website and Facebook page. Applications will then be available online and at the ReStore in Hillsboro.

Habitat’s homeowner selection is based on:

* Applicant’s level of need;

* Willingness to partner with Habitat by investing hundreds of hours of their own labor, called sweat equity, working alongside contractors and volunteers;

* Ability to repay a mortgage through an affordable payment plan.

The Burns home is the sixth Habitat house built in Highland County.

“Habitat is grateful for the generosity of the local businesses, donors and volunteers. They could not have done it without the many helping hands who gave their time and effort to build this home,” Habitat for Humanity Highland County said in a news release.

If you would like to volunteer, email hchabitat@yahoo.com. You can also support its mission by shopping at the ReStore or making an in-kind donation at 160 W. Main St., P.O. Box 488, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. For continued details and updates find it on Facebook at: highlandcountyhabitatforhumanity, where you can also find the long list of area businesses and individuals that contributed to the project.

Submitted by Habitat for Humanity Highland County.

Pictured (l-r) are Habitat for Humanity Highland County board members Daryl Mount and Chris Osborne; executive director Kelli Rosselott; new homeowners Kathy and Myles Burns; Habitat Board President Richard Warner; David Collins CPA;and Habitat board members Steve Conrad and Dave Minton. Not pictured are Habitat board members Denny Kirk and Marc Bayless. Submitted photo