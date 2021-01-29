Posted on by

Republican Women’s Club to offer scholarship


The Highland County Republican Women’s Club is offering a $500 scholarship to assist any Highland County high school senior planning to further their education in the fall.

The scholarship is in memory of Margaret van Frank, a longtime resident and member of the Highland County Republican Party.

Applicants must be a resident of Highland County and be graduating from one of the five Highland County public schools, Hillsboro Christian Academy or be home-schooled. Students must be planning to attend a two- or four-year college, a trade or technical school, or a certificate program after graduation from high school. A 2.5 or better GPA is required to apply.

The application process also consists of writing a short essay on the subject “Why do you think that it’s important for your generation to exercise the right to vote,” and an interview.

Political affiliation is not a consideration for the scholarship.

Applications are available at all Highland County high school guidance counselor offices.

Home-schooled students may call Anna Howett, a scholarship committee member, at 937-927-5663 to obtain an application.

The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 25, with the scholarship winner to be announced in May.

Highland County Republic Women's Club

