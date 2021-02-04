Benefits of a local food food council

On Sunday, Feb. 21 from 1-4 p.m. Catholic Rural Life, the Adams-Brown Diabetes Education Coalition and Ohio State University Extension will sponsor the 13th annual Buy Local Foods seminar. Michaela Oldfield and Anne Schneider from the Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council will give the keynote address about The Benefits of Having a Local Food Council. After the keynote address, there will be several break-out sessions. One of these will continue the discussion of a food council for Brown County, with tools for how to form one and insights from folks from other counties who has been involved in the effort. Other small group discussions will be about gourd growing and crafting, safe food preservation and direct marketing local foods during a pandemic. The seminar will be held virtually on Zoom. To register, visit Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/yytlenko. For more information, call Julie Kline at 937-515-1807, Sue Basta at 937 515-6900 or Pat Hornschemeier at 513-752-0647.

