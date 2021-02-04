Hillsboro FFA living to serve

The National FFA Organization embraces the idea of building stronger communities. The last line of the FFA motto, “living to serve,” signifies the vital role service plays in the organization. The Hillsboro FFA Chapter demonstrated living to serve in multiple ways throughout December. Fifteen students from the FFA helped the city of Hillsboro decorate a Christmas tree beside the courthouse. The chapter decorated it with ornaments, helped string lights and topped it off with a star. In addition, the ag classes decorated small Christmas trees with homemade ornaments and wrote Christmas cards to nursing home residents. The Christmas trees and cards were sent to The Laurels of Hillsboro and Heartland of Hillsboro. The greenhouse management class donated poinsettias to the nursing homes. Pictured (l-r) are Jase Huffman, Jenna Rhoades, Riley Stratton, Emma Hatfield, Zinny Adams, Kelcie Thornburg, Mallory Parsons, Jessica Howland, Abby Rudy, Ashlei Hatfield,Lydia Polstra, Riley Collins, Brayden Cochran, Alex Magee and Haylee Davis.

