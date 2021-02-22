AAA7 livestream falls management program

A weekly livestream focusing on wellness opportunities through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is featured each Wednesday on the AAA7 Facebook page. Wellness Wednesdays is featured each week at 10 a.m. with a new wellness topic for discussion during the broadcast. The most recent episode featured a discussion about upcoming virtual opportunities for wellness through the AAA7.

As routines have changed through the pandemic, so too have the wellness programs offered through the AAA7. The agency offers a number of valuable and helpful programs designed to help individuals with their chronic conditions and other health concerns. Prior to the pandemic, the AAA7 would have these classes in person, but have moved them now to telephone classes.

Through Wellness Wednesdays, the agency is able to expand the reach to share information about the valuable programs available to help with chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management, chronic pain self-management, falls management, and caregiver support. The goal is to increase knowledge about these programs and help more and more people learn to live with their chronic conditions and/or embrace helpful tips that can help individuals live healthier.

During the episode on Feb. 10, Hannah Hollingshead, of the AAA7’s Wellness Department and facilitator of wellness programs through the agency, discussed in more detail the AAA7’s falls management program, “A Matter of Balance.”

The purpose of Matter of Balance is to help older adults learn more about fall prevention strategies through the creation of personal plans to make or maintain changes in their daily lives that help reduce the fear of falling.

Falling is a shared concern among older adults. Participating in group discussions about falling concerns can be helpful in addition to individual and group activities surrounding falls prevention. Staying active is also an important way to prevent falls. Through Matter of Balance, participants engage in group activities and learn more about low impact exercises that focus on strength and balance to reduce the risk of falling.

Also discussed during the broadcast were “myths versus facts” about falling and the tools used in Matter of Balance. The class will soon be available virtually and more information will be announced at a later time when more details are determined.

Classes are available for those who live in one of the 10 core counties located in the AAA7’s district which includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. There is no cost associated with participating. Those who are interested are encouraged to call for more information or to preregister at 1-800-582-7277 or email info@aaa7.org.

If you missed the episode on Feb 10, you can see a recorded version on the AAA7’s Facebook page or on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.

The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, community outreach, AAA7.