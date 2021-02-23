Fairfield kicks off National FFA Week

The Fairfield FFA kicked off National FFA Week with Leesburg Mayor Shawn Priest officially declaring it National FFA Week. Pictured is the Fairfield officer team and advisors. Pictured (l-r) are advisor Kelsey Dickey, Caden Shoemaker, Shaleigh Duncan, Sydney Sanders, Brayden Zimmerman, Harley Flint, Reese Teeters, Kiley Lamb, Allyce McBee, Mayor Shawn Priest and advisor Daniel Foster.

