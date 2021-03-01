McClain in top 10 in state

McClain FFA members recently participated in the State Agricultural Soils Contest. This year the contest was completely virtual and our members took the change like champs, placing in the top 10 in the state. The team was made up of four individuals — Alex Snyder, Kenton McGlone, Lillian Fryman and Brice Graham. Pictured L-r) are McGlone, Graham and Snyder.

Submitted photo