Fairfield FFA creates dog toys

The Fairfield FFA Chapter members made 333 dog toys for local animal shelters last week during National FFA Week. This project served as the chapter’s community service for the week.
The Fairfield FFA Chapter members made 333 dog toys for local animal shelters last week during National FFA Week. This project served as the chapter’s community service for the week.
The Fairfield FFA Chapter members made 333 dog toys for local animal shelters last week during National FFA Week. This project served as the chapter’s community service for the week.
The Fairfield FFA Chapter members made 333 dog toys for local animal shelters last week during National FFA Week. This project served as the chapter’s community service for the week.