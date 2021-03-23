AAA7 senior art show, poetry contest

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) is once again hosting a virtual version of its annual Art, Essay and Poetry Showcase to be featured on the agency’s website throughout the month of May, which is observed across the country as Older Americans Month.

Each year AAA7 hosts an in-person art show in May and June. Last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was moved to a virtual platform to support the health and safety of participants and those from the community who attend the event. This year, the event will continue virtually to offer an opportunity for seniors to showcase their artwork or written pieces (poems or essays). There will be no judging. It will be just for fun and sharing on the AAA7’s website for participants age 55 or over.

To participate, interested individuals should email a picture of their artwork or written piece to info@aaa7.org by Friday, April 16. Those interested should include their name, age, name of submitted work, type of submitted work, and county of residence. Since the showcase will not be held in person, there are no size requirements for the art pieces, but written pieces should be no more than 1,000 words. For artwork, there is a limit of two entries per person and for written pieces, a limit of one poem and/or one essay per person.

By sending in items, participants will be giving the AAA7 permission to share their artwork or written piece on the AAA7’s website for anyone to see who visits www.aaa7.org. If an individuals does not have access to email or a scanner, a hard copy of the written piece or a picture of the artwork can be mailed to: Area Agency on Aging District 7; Attn: Sherri McCollum; P.O. Box 154; Rio Grande, Ohio, 45674. If mailing in a submission, include your phone number and a statement that you approve of the AAA7 sharing your work on their website for the virtual art show.

If you have any questions surrounding the AAA7 Art Show, do not hesitate to contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, or email info@aaa7.org.

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. The services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7 Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options.

Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the resource center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.