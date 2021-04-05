Hillsboro FFA honors degree recipients

On March 28 the Hillsboro FFA held its annual chapter banquet. Members were recognized for their hard work and dedication, and some were recognized for getting their state degree.

The State FFA Degree is awarded to students who have earned at least $2,500 from their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE), have been enrolled in an ag class for at least two years, have at least 25 hours worth of community service, and hold at least a Chapter Degree. Receiving the state degree is a huge success and proves how dedicated students are in the FFA.

The 2021 state degree recipients were: Brayden Cochran, Emma Hatfield, Clara Page, Mallory Parsons, Griffin Puckett and Riley Stratton. Another group of individuals that got recognized at the banquet were the 2020 State FFA Degree recipients. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the Hillsboro FFA was unable to hold a chapter banquet last year. Therefore the individuals who earned their state degree weren’t able to be recognized. This group of individuals were: Heather Burba, Christine Page, Lawton Parry and Gavin Puckett.

Another group of individuals who were recognized at the 2021 chapter banquet were the American Degree recipients. In FFA, the American Degree is the highest degree able to be obtained, and the greatest honor to hold. Students who earn this degree have put unfathomable amounts of time, effort and dedication into earning this award. In order to obtain an American Degree, a student must have the following: $10,000 earned from their SAE, more than 50 hours of volunteer work, and they must have participated in leadership events and career development events.

The 2021 American Degree candidates were: Heather Burba, Grant Crum, Joe Helterbrand and Ashlie Hillyer. These four individuals are all graduates of the Hillsboro FFA and have put in countless hours in helping their chapter.

Submitted by Jessica Howland, Hillsboro FFA student advisor.

Pictured (l-r) are Brayden Cochran, Emma Hatfield, Clara Page, Mallory Parsons and Riley Stratton.