Miller, Boron announce engagement

Natalie Nicole Miller of Greenfield has announced her engagement to Joshua Lee Boron of New Philadelphia.

Natalie is the daughter of Michele Miller and the late Wendell Miller Jr.

Joshua is the son of Matthew and Christy Boron.

The couple has planned an Oct. 22, 2022 wedding at the Backroom Paradise just south of Hillsboro.

Natalie is a 2015 graduate of McClain High School, a 2019 graduate of Ohio University where she earned a bachelor’s of science degree in education, and is employed by Greenfield Exempted Village Schools as a substitute teacher and branch manager of Ferrellgas in Greenfield.

Joshua is a 2012 graduate of Garaway High School, a 2017 graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics earning an associate’s degree in specialized technology and certification for aviation airframe and power plant operations, and is employed by Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services in Wilmington as a licensed aviation mechanic.

Submitted by Natalie Miller.

