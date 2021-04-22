Greenfield FFA team takes 1st in the stae

On April 9, members of the Greenfield FFA Agricultural Communications team met to complete a virtual contest. The team was made up of Aly Murphy, Natalie Rolfe, Alex Snyder and Taylor Harper. Each member had to complete an initial written portion, form a media plan, and film their informational video they named Blue Jackets, Gold Standards. The purpose of the media plan was to promote local ag teacher Chris Fitzpatrick. The contest has been ongoing since the middle of January. After a lot of hard work, the team placed first overall in the state for the second year in a row. A big thank you goes out to Drew Hamilton for assisting the team in filming their video.

