Paint Creek Fire District

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at 204 N. East St., Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Garden Club

The Hillsboro Garden Club will hold its spring plant auction at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 at the Highland County Fairgrounds in the Floral Hall Building. Everyone is welcome. A meeting of members will also take place after the auction.

Lynchburg-Clay School Board

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 28 at the L-C Board of Education Building for the purpose of considering the employment of a public employee and any other business which may be considered necessary.

City council workshop

There will be a Hillsboro City Council workshop meeting on April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at 108 Gov. Trimble place to discuss Chapter 30.

Retired Teachers Association

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon Monday, May 3 at the Old Y Restaurant. All retired educators and others interested are invited to attend. This will be the first in-person meeting for more than a year. Everyone will order their meal from the menu at noon and the program will begin at 12:45. The regular business meeting will follow the program which will be presented by a choral ensemble from Whiteoak High School. This month’s community service project is the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center and all donations will go to the center. Donations for SOPC as well as scholarship donations or any dues payments should be sent to Doris Pulse, treasurer, at 11740 S.R. 753, Greenfield, Ohio 45123. Donations can also be made at the meeting.

Hillsboro Communty Watch

There will be a Hillsboro Community Watch meeting Tuesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at 108 Gov. Trimble Place for the purpose of volunteer orientation.

Hillsboro Utilities Committee

The Hillsboro City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at 130 N. High St. to discuss overage water charges.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.