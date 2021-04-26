Extension office has intern position

If you are looking for a local summer internship, the Ohio State University Extension Office in Highland County has an opportunity available. It will be hiring a summer intern this year. Applications are due online by May 4, 2021.

The internship will include the opportunity to assist with the following programs:

· 4-H Judging: Responsible for assisting and managing project judging. Scheduling judging times, contacting judges, and organizing post-judging packets for state fair judging representatives.

· Assisting with 4-H skillathons.

· Work on updating learning lab kits.

· Assist with data entry for both 4-H and agriculture and natural resources research.

· Production of the Southern Ohio Farm Show.

A full position description is available online at https://hr.osu.edu/careers/ The job identification code is R12505. For additional information, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Submitted by Brooke Beam, an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.