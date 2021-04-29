Thankful for Highland District staff

To the editor:

I am writing to fulfill a promise made to the nursing staff and Highland District Hospital. I received emergency care and was admitted for several days. Never had I dreamed of the level of care I received.

All the staff of the ER, and especially the third floor, was over and above, even close to “Grey’s Anatomy” care. I also musn’t forget the cleaning lady who was so kind to me.

I couldn’t even ask for water and any needs were provided before I could.

So everyone, a great big thank you, and especially Dr. Whetherington. A special few were really exceptional. You know who you are.

God bless and keep up the good work as I know you will.

Margaret Smith

Hillsboro