McConnaughey graduates from Marshall

Marshall University has announced its 2024 class into the Doctorate School of Physical Therapy. Among the selected few is Lynchburg native Hayley McConnaughey, a 2017 graduate of Lynchburg-Clay.

She is the daughter of Chad and Becky McConnaughey of Lynchbburg.

Hayley McConnaughey graduated magna cum laude with her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Marshall University earlier this month. She was a member of the Thundering Herd football video staff and the Marshall University National Honor Society.

“From the day we visited with my first college visit I knew I wanted to be a Daughter of Marshall. The family atmosphere reminded me of home, and I knew that I could be successful here and wanted to be a part of the great tradition at Marshall,” McConnaughey said.

She begins her three-year journey toward her doctorate degree at the end of this month and looks forward to continuing her education.

Submitted by Chad McConnaughey.

Hayley McConnaughey is pictured with her parents, Lynchburg residents Chad and Becky McConnaughey.