Hodsons celebrate 75 years

Robert and Dorothy Hodson recently celebrated 75 years of marriage at Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.

Both born in Hamilton County, they married May 25, 1946 in Covington, Ky., while Robert was serving in the U.S. Navy.

Robert, 93, and Dorothy, 91, have spent most of their married years in Clinton and Highland counties, and Robert resides in an assisted living suite at Ohio Living Cape May.

Before retiring in 1991, Robert served as president of First Security Bank in Hillsboro for more than 20 years. He also served as president of the Hillsboro Area Chamber of Commerce and chairman of the Ohio Bankers Association.

He hosted a daily radio program, “The Community Bulletin Board,” for 29 years on WSRW in Hillsboro.

Dorothy raised the couple’s three children, Jeff, David and the late Susan, and served in leadership for many community organizations and events, including president of the Hillsboro Band Boosters and the Hillsboro PTO.

In 2006, Dorothy was inducted into the Highland County Women’s Hall of Fame.

In addition to their three children, the Hodsons have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

They were joined by their sons and daughters-in-law, standing, from left, David and Judy Hodson of Cornelius, N.C. and Phyllis and Jeff Hodson of Washington Court House.