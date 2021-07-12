Hillsboro CIC

The Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation meeting set for July 14 has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at 130 N. High St., Hillsboro.

Junior Fair Entry Day

The annual Entry Day for all Highland County Junior Fair livestock and special interest projects will be Friday, July 16 in the Wharton Building from noon to 6 p.m. Anyone exhibiting any animal at the fair (except swine) must enter in order to be eligible to show at the 2021 Highland County Fair. Exhibitors with special interest projects may enter, but can also enter when projects are brought in on Sept. 4. Exhibitors may also enter the week of July 19-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Junior Fair Board Office without penalty. If you have any questions, contact Jana Holbrook, Highland County Junior Fair coordinator, at 937-402-6219.

Marshall UMC VBS

The Marshall United Methodist Church invites children of all ages to a castle adventure – the Quest for the King’s Armor at Knights of North Castle Vacation Bible School. This event includes new music, science, crafts, recreation, snacks, and Bible stories that will help children experience God’s amazing strength. The VBS will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 12-16. For information call Kristi at 937-466-2882.

HHS class of 1955 reunion

The Hillsboro High School class of 1955 will hold its 66-year reunion from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 17 in the party room at Alley 21. For more information contact Carol Jones at 937-763-2506.

Hillsboro Board of Education

The Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. Monday, July 19 at the board office, 39 Willettsville Pike. The board’s finance committee will meet the same evening at 6 p.m. in the treasurer’s office at 39 Willettsville Pike.

North Joint Fire District

The Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District Board of Trustees will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at 200 South St., Leesburg. For further information, contact Roger Grimsley, fiscal officer, at 937-780-6909 ext. 103.

Bright Local School Board

The Bright Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at Whiteoak High School.

Lynchburg-Clay School Board

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at the Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education building.

Family Fun & Movie Night

The Leesburg United Methodist Church will hold a Family Fun & Movie Night Friday, July 23. The rain date is Friday, July 30. Activities start at 7:45 p.m. and the movine “Aladdin” starring Will Smith will start at dusk. The church is located at 117 Church St., Leesburg. Bring your own blankets and/or lawn chairs. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. There will be activities, hots dogs and snacks, plus a free drawing for a movie package for a family of four to Star Cinemas in Hillsboro. For more information call pastor Rich Allen at 937-780-9381.

Southside Summer Camp Creation

The Southside Praise and Worship Center will present a one-day Vacation Bible School titled “Summer Camp Creation” for kids ages 5-11 on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the KAMP Dovetail area at the Rocky Fork State Park Campgrounds. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The first 50 to register get a free T-shirt. There will be a dinner and campfire for participants and their parents starting at 6 p.m. To preregister, call Sandy Campbell at sjcampbell1@gmail.com or call/text 513-967-7735.

11th Armco Reunion

The 11th Armco Reunion is planned for Friday, Aug. 13 in Washington C.H. Social hour is at 5 p.m., a group picture at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 person. Employees are encouraged to bring any memorabilia they may have. Reservations are required by Aug. 7 by calling any of the following: Eddie Fisher at 740-335-4345, Darrel Mickle at 740-335-4078, Tim Barnhart at 937-981-4585, Brian Mickle at 740-437-7487, Deanna Edward at 740-505-1658 or Gary Herdman at 740-948-2271.

UC Health Mobile Mammography

The UC Health Mobile Mammography unit is coming to 108 Gov. Trimble Place in Hillsboro on July 14 and Oct. 13. Call 513-584-7465 to schedule an appointment. Screening mammograms are recommended yearly for women 40 and older. The UC Health Mobile offers 3D imaging which allows the radiologist to view individual images of the breast to view any area in questions. Screening mammograms are usually covered 100 percent by most insurance providers.