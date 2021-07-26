Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Finance Committee meeting has been changed to Wednesday, July 28 at 6 p.m. at 108 Trimble Place (the old firehouse). The purpose of this meeting is to discuss Ordinance 2021-12 to repeal the license fee associated with amusement devices.

Harriett Church revival

The Harriett Church, 3895 Harriett Road, Hillsboro, will hold a revival July 30, 31 and Aug. 1. Services on Friday and Saturday are at 7 p.m. and Sunday the times are 10 a.m. for Sunday school with services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The speaker will be Tim Case with music by Blood Bought and other talent. The pastor is Rick Cole.

‘Elvis’ show and dinner

Elvis Presley Tribute and Live Band Show and Dinner at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is Saturday, July 31. Tyler Christopher, professional tribute artist, performs an exciting and electric two-hour show, covering the entire career of Elvis Presley. Community invited. Fundraiser. Call 937-393-4745 or purchase tickets at HighlandSeniors.com. Tickets are limited.

Retired Teachers to meet Aug. 2

The Highland County Retired Teachers Association will meet Monday, Aug. 2 at noon at the Old Y Restaurant. All retired educators and others interested are invited to attend. Everyone will order their meal from the menu at noon and the program will begin at 12:45. The guest speaker will be Dr. Robin Rayfield, executive director of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, who will discuss the lawsuit with STRS and other critical issues related to retired teachers. This month’s community service project is Ready-Fest and related student programs. All donations will go to the schools for assisting needy children with school supplies. Donations for this project as well as scholarship donations or any dues payments should be sent to Doris Pulse, treasurer, at 11740 SR 753, Greenfield, Ohio 45123. Donations can also be made at the meeting.

Leesburg FD Fish Fry returns

The annual Leesburg Fire Department Fish Fry will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 and Saturday, Aug. 7 at 200 South St. in Leesburg. To order ahead, call 937-780-6909, ext. 0.

Southside Summer Camp Creation

The Southside Praise and Worship Center will present a one-day Vacation Bible School titled “Summer Camp Creation” for kids ages 5-11 on Saturday, Aug. 7 at the KAMP Dovetail area at the Rocky Fork State Park Campgrounds. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The first 50 to register get a free T-shirt. There will be a dinner and campfire for participants and their parents starting at 6 p.m. To preregister, call Sandy Campbell at sjcampbell1@gmail.com or call/text 513-967-7735.

11th Armco Reunion

The 11th Armco Reunion is planned for Friday, Aug. 13 in Washington C.H. Social hour is at 5 p.m., a group picture at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 person. Employees are encouraged to bring any memorabilia they may have. Reservations are required by Aug. 7 by calling any of the following: Eddie Fisher at 740-335-4345, Darrel Mickle at 740-335-4078, Tim Barnhart at 937-981-4585, Brian Mickle at 740-437-7487, Deanna Edward at 740-505-1658 or Gary Herdman at 740-948-2271.

Bacon Bingo at senior center

100 Bacon Bingo at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is Saturday, August 14. Doors open at 11 a.m., games at noon. The community is invited to the fundraiser. You must be 18 and older. Admission is $20 and includes four bingo cards. Prizes are 3 pounds of bacon and there is no limited to how many times you can win.

MHS class of 1970 reunion

The McClain High School class of 1970 will hold its 50-year class reunion beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Greenfield Grain and Hay, 23 E. Jefferson St., Greenfield. Classmates wanting to tour McClain H.S. should meet that day at 3 p.m. at the Sixth Street entrance. For more information, call Marilyn Smith Mitchell at 937-876-9356.