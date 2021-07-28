Hammond in concert at NV church

The New Vienna Community Church will host a concert featuring Lisa Ann Hammond at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, August 1.

Hammond is a Christian recording artist and songwriter. She suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome, a neurological disorder, that causes her to have involuntary movements and vocalizations. When her singing begins, like a miracle, the Lord’s comforting touch takes away her affliction. She travels and sings throughout the eastern part of the United States.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa back and look forward to hearing her sing. She is quite gifted and is as beautiful in spirit as in her musical presentation,” NewVienna Community Church Pastor Dan Mayo said. “We are pleased to offer this concert either in person or at the sites listed below. If you cannot join us Sunday morning, feel free to tune in at your convenience.”

The church is located at 412 West St. in New Vienna.

The services will be livestreamed at the New Vienna Community Church YouTube site. Just go to YouTube and type in: newviennacommunitychurch or join on Facebook at the church’s Facebook page — NVCC.

For more information, call Mayo at 937-725-0445.

Submitted by Dan Mayo, New Vienna Community Church pastor.

