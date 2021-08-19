Hillsboro Garden Club announces landscaping awards

The Hillsboro Garden Club, in association with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, have announced their 2021 landscaping winner selections.

In the Community Category – Bill and Lynn Musser were selected for the window boxes at 138 S. High St. and the “pocket gardens” along the first blocks of East Main and West Main streets. Also Jenny Hart, Jennifer Howland and Buck Wilkin were selected for the planters and hanging baskets in uptown Hillsboro.

In the Residence Category – Pat Lawrence and Larry Cadle at 404 N. High St., Robert and Patty Griffith at 407 N. East St. and Katie and Melissa Hilderbran at 234 W. Pleasant St. were selected.

In the Commercial Category – Wendy’s Restaurant on North High Street was the winner.

These recognized promoters of beauty will receive a certificate thanking them for enhancing the community.

Of special interest is a garden at North High Street. Pat Lawrence and Larry Cadle moved into their 1875 Hillsboro home in 2006. Pat said, “The yard had a privet hedge, some boxwood, a patch of Royal Standard hosta and fifty million wild onions.”

She transplanted dozens of her favorite hostas from their yard in West Virginia. Now the property is filled with more than 100 different hosta varieties, along with a profusion of other native plants and flowers, including pink, white and coral peonies; day-lilies, bee balm, roses, pulmonaria, Solomon’s Seal, irises and a towering limelight hydrangea in the back yard. A large container of arrangements replaced the aged ash and fir trees removed last fall and potted geraniums brighten the porch.

The Hillsboro Garden Club’s next meeting will be Aug. 24 at Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The evening’s program will be to clean and prepare the hall for the county fair. All gardeners are invited to attend. Bring rags!

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.

Pat Lawrence and Larry Cadle are pictured at their home at 404 N. High St. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_404-N-High-3.jpg Pat Lawrence and Larry Cadle are pictured at their home at 404 N. High St. Submitted photo This is a picture of one of the hanging baskets on West Main Street. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_West-Main-hanging-basket-1.jpg This is a picture of one of the hanging baskets on West Main Street. Submitted photo This is a picture of one of the gardens on West Main Street. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_West-Main-garden-2.jpg This is a picture of one of the gardens on West Main Street. Submitted photo