Osborn wins Lions scholarship

The Lynchburg Lions Club sponsors a $500 scholarship each year for a selected high school student. This year’s recipient is Dawson Osborn, who graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School this spring. Osborn has been active in FFA, 4-H, high school sports and the beef industry. He has won many beef awards at all levels of competition. His most recent honor was winning the Outstanding Market Exhibitor award for his age division at the Ohio State Fair. Osborn is currently serving as a state FFA officer. He will begin his college career this fall at Ohio State University where he plans to pursue a law degree. His is the son of Jake and Wendy Osborn and has two younger brothers. The family lives on a farm near Pricetown. Pictured are (l-r) Lynchburg Lion Jim Faust, Osborn and Lynchburg Lions Club President Bob Roth presenting the $500 check.

