Retired teachers award three scholarships

Madison Miller and Sarah Free have each been awarded $500 Highland County Retired Teachers Association Scholarships.

Miller is the daughter of Jeremy and Deanne Miller and is a 2021 graduate of Fairfield Local High School. She is attending Northern Kentucky University, majoring in elementary education.

Free is the daughter of Craig and Stephanie Miley. She is in her sophomore year at Wilmington College, majoring in early childhood education with a minor in special education.

Ciara Colwell has been awarded a $500 Harold W. Spargur Memorial Scholarship from the Highland County Retired Teachers Association. She is the daughter of Anthony and April Colwell, and is in her sophomore year at Ohio University, majoring in music education.

Anyone wishing to apply for the 2022-23 school year scholarships, or to make a donation, can contact Mary Black, HCRTA scholarship chair, at 937-402-7643.

Submitted by Highland County Retired Teachers Association.

Pictured are (l-r) Mary Black, Highland County Retired Teachers Association scholarship chair; Madison Miller; Sarah Free; and Doris Pulse, HCRTA teasurer. Not pictured is Ciara Colwell. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/08/web1_RetiredTeachers-pic.jpg Pictured are (l-r) Mary Black, Highland County Retired Teachers Association scholarship chair; Madison Miller; Sarah Free; and Doris Pulse, HCRTA teasurer. Not pictured is Ciara Colwell. Submitted photo