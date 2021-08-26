Garden Club preparing for county fair

President Shelly Rayburn called the August meeting to order after the Floral Hall was cleaned in anticipation of the upcoming Highland County Fair.

Members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Judith Stinvender. Ten members and two guests were present, each answering the roll call question, “Do you like to go on garden tours?” Everyone answered in the affirmative.

The minutes of the previous meeting were accepted as read. The treasurer’s report was given.

Discussion followed about the garden club’s responsibility in planning the fall 2022 meeting for Region 16.

Members were informed dues would be collected at the next meeting. Larry Moore moved that Rose Marie Cowdrey be made an honorary lifetime member of the club. This was seconded by Nancy Sonner and all were in favor of the motion.

Larry Moore also reported on the installation of the new sign in front of Floral Hall.

Carol Gorby updated the members on the county fair. An OAGC judge has volunteered. There will be no junior category this year. Assignments were given and members volunteered to work shifts and provide educational displays.

In old business, the winners of the Landscaping Awards have received their certificates. In the Community Category: Bill and Lynn Musser were winners for the window boxes at 138 S. High St. and the “pocket gardens” along the first blocks of East and West Main streets. Also, Jenny Hart, Jennifer Howland and Buck Wilkin were winners for the planters and hanging baskets in uptown Hillsboro.

In the Residence Category – Pat Lawrence and Larry Cadle at 404 N. High St., Robert and Patty Griffith at 407 N. East St. and Katie and Melissa Hilderbran at 234 W. Pleasant St. were recognized

In the Commercial Category – Wendy’s Restaurant on North High Street was the winner.

The meeting was adjourned and hostesses Carl Gorby and Jennifer West provided drinks, ice cream and a blackberry cobbler.

The next meeting will be Sept. 28 and the program will be the Fall Plant, Bulb and Garden Related Auction.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.