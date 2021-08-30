Paint Township Trustees

The Paint Township Board of Trustees regular monthly meeting has been moved due to a trustee having Covid. The meeting will be held as a GoToMeeting on Tuesday Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. If you would like to attend, follow the information below: Join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone by using the link https:\\global.gotomeeting.com/join/139923349. You can also dial in using your phone by using the number below: United States 1-872-240-3212. Long distance rates might be charged. To join meeting, you will need the access code: 139-923-349.

Lions Zone 7 meeting

The next meeting for all Lions Club members in Zone 7 will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31 in the Lynchburg Fire Department Community Room at the south edge of Lynchburg on SR 135. All clubs are invited to send representatives to get important information and to report on activities. A meal will begin at 6:30 p.m. following by the meeting. The menu will include pizza, tossed salad, and assorted desserts and drinks. The cost is $8 per person. Contact zone chairman Bea Fryman by Aug. 28 to give the number of people attending from your club.

Firefighters mum sale

Highland County Firefighters Association will hold its inaugural fall mum sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4 at the old firehouse in Hillsboro. It will be selling 12-inch decorative potted mums for $12 each in various colors. Call Lora at 937-205-9413 or Scott at 937-403-3121 for more information.

Yard sale in Sinking Spring

The Sinking Spring Community Church, Women in Ministry, will hold a yard sale at the Brushcreek Community Center (old Sinking Spring gym) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4.

MHS class of 1970 reunion

The McClain High School class of 1970 will hold its 50-year class reunion beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Greenfield Grain and Hay, 23 E. Jefferson St., Greenfield. Classmates wanting to tour McClain H.S. should meet that day at 3 p.m. at the Sixth Street entrance. For more information, call Marilyn Smith Mitchell at 937-876-9356.

Greenfield Zoning Board

Greenfield Board of Zoning Appeals has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6:45 p.m. in the third floor council/conference room to discuss and consider a variance request by John Wagoner for lot split/road frontage at 1460 Jefferson St.

Humane Society fundraiser

Mimi’s Kitchen and Holtfield Station are holding fundraisers for the Highland County Humane Society. From now until the end of September, Mimi’s is selling raffle tickets to win a whole cheesecake or platter every month for one year. Tickets are $1 each of 12 for $10. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society. On Sept. 25, Holtfield will be selling a special latte from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $4 with $1 of each sale going to the Humane Society.

GriefShare in Greenfield

GriefShare, a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life after losing a loved one, will be held on Thursdays at 6 p.m. through Nov. 18 at the Lighthouse Bible Church, 228 Jefferson St., Greenfield. For more incormation call 937-403-8297 or emails brnlsy@hotmail.com.