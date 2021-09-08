Buckskin Elementary receives school supplies

Modern Woodmen of America partnered with the South Salem United Methodist Women on a school supply drive for Buckskin Elementary School in South Salem.

Volunteers and Modern Woodmen members teamed up to collect supplies to give to the students as a new school year began. Spearheaded by Kathy Mincey and Marilyn Mitchell, many supplies were purchased and donated. Supplies were organized and delivered to the school on Aug. m15, in time for the beginning of the school year.

“The COVID-19 safety protocol has kept us from having our traditional Back to School Bash party with food, games and music, but it hasn’t interfered with our commitment to support the children of our community; an underserved population,” said Kathy Mincey, project leader. “They are our church’s number one mission. Thanks so much to Modern Woodmen of America for helping us fulfill that calling.”

Financial representative Dan Mayo said, “We are thrilled to be able to help the Buckskin Elementary School children so that all the children will have the supplies needed to succeed in school. We are pleased to be able to help in this way through the Modern Woodmen Service Project program. This is especially meaningful as chapter coordinator, Bev Mayo, grew up in South Salem and attended Buckskin School.”

Founded in 1883 as a fraternal benefit society, Modern Woodmen of America offers financial services and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.

Submitted by Dan Mayo.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_School-Supplies.jpg Submitted photo