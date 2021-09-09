Fair photography winners announced

The photography winners at the 2021 Highland County Fair have been announced.

In the traditional photography show the winners were:

Best of Show: Shawn Conlon, E-4 Animal

Reserve Best of Show: Shawn Conlon, G-6 Lighthouse

Best of Show A: Tina Roe, A-4 Human

Best of Show B: Donald Meiners, B-1 Still Life Arranged

Best of Show C: Shawn Conlon, C-3 Flower

Best of Show D: Shawn Conlon, D-3 Winer

Best of Show E: Shawn Conlon, E-4 Animal

Best of Show F: Bri Caldwell, F-4 Children

Best of Show G: Shawn Conlon, G-6 Lighthouse

The digitally altered photography show the winners were:

Best of Show: Shawn Conlon, H-9 B/W+Yellow

Reserve Best of Show: Shelley McGrew, H-1 Special Effects

Best of Class H: Shawn Conlon, H-9, B/W+Yellow

Submitted by Don Edenfield.

The Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show winners from the traditional photography category at the Highland County Fair are pictured.

The Best of Show and Reserve Best of Show pictures from the digitally altered photography category at the Highland County Fair are shown.