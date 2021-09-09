Fair photography winners announced

The photography winners at the 2021 Highland County Fair have been announced.
In the traditional photography show the winners were:
Best of Show: Shawn Conlon, E-4 Animal
Reserve Best of Show: Shawn Conlon, G-6 Lighthouse
Best of Show A: Tina Roe, A-4 Human
Best of Show B: Donald Meiners, B-1 Still Life Arranged
Best of Show C: Shawn Conlon, C-3 Flower
Best of Show D: Shawn Conlon, D-3 Winer
Best of Show E: Shawn Conlon, E-4 Animal
Best of Show F: Bri Caldwell, F-4 Children
Best of Show G: Shawn Conlon, G-6 Lighthouse
The digitally altered photography show the winners were:
Best of Show: Shawn Conlon, H-9 B/W+Yellow
Reserve Best of Show: Shelley McGrew, H-1 Special Effects
Best of Class H: Shawn Conlon, H-9, B/W+Yellow
Submitted by Don Edenfield.