SSCC announces honors lists

Southern State Community College has released its president’s list and dean’s list for academic excellence for summer semester 2021. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Named to the dean’s list from Hillsboro were Brittany Couser and Aleah Sheppard.

No Highland County residents were named to the president’s list.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, SSCC director of marketing.