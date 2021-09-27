17 Hillsboro FFA members visit Camp Muskingum

Sseventeen Hillsboro FFA Chapter members traveled to Carrollton County in July to attend the Ohio FFA Camp at Camp Muskingum. Campers enjoyed fun activities like going to state officer workshops and learning about their strengths as an individual, leadership and teamwork activities, kayaking, paddle boarding, enjoying archery and many more activities. During camp, the FFA members interacted with state officers including Lynchburg’s Dawson Osborne, who is serving as the state reporter, and Miami Trace’s Aubrey Schwartz, who is the Ohio FFA state secretary. Pictured (l-r) are Madison Curtis, Ashley Kimball, Chloe Steen, Erin Hedges, Brogen Priest, Trinity Edenfield, Hannah Hopkins, Jessica Howland, Abbie Rudy, Grace Watson, Riley Stratton, Breanna Cooper, Jase Huffman, Liam Smart, Ben Florea, Alexandra Crago and Kaylee Earley.

