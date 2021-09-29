From Spain to McClain H.S.

New teacher Teresa Carr joined McClain High School’s Spanish department for the 2021-22 school year. Carr came back to the United States from Spain about five months ago and was looking for a small American town to teach in. Greenfield is where she landed.

Carr attended Penn State University, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Universidad de Valladolid (Spain), and finally Universidad Veracruzana (Japala, Mexico).

She has spent most of her life in Spain, and a few of her favorite things about the country are the pace of life there and the way citizens there value others and honor their family. She made a trip one summer to Mexico which inspired her to become a Spanish teacher.

When asked how she is feeling about McClain so far, Carr said, “I don’t think I could’ve found a better school system.”

One piece of advice she would give to this generation of young adults is, “What you are doing today does not necessarily determine what you are going to do in the future.”

Submitted by Alexis Lanman, McClain journalism student.

New McClain teacher Teresa Carr is pictured in her Spanish classroom. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_McClain-teacher-3.jpg New McClain teacher Teresa Carr is pictured in her Spanish classroom. Submitted photo