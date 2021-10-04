Posted on by

McClain class of 1961 holds 60-year reunion


The McClain High School class of 1961 recently held its 60-year class reunion. Some of that attended are pictured (front row, l-r) Carolyn (Young) Hamilton, Connie (Badgley) Marshall-Eblin, Helen (Hupp) Kapp, Mary Jo (Coonrod) Knisley, Sharon (Moon) Truman, Betty (Ladd) Dobbs, Joan (Hay) Cockerill, Sharon (Smith) Binegar, Helen (Wilson) Zirkles and Melinda (Burgess) Creamer; (second row, l-r) Castner Waddell, Larry Maynard, Mike Roark, Gail Grim, Shelly (Linkhart) Brown, Anne Marie (Hays) Gunderman, Carol (Patton) Dunlap, Ervin Pollock, Jerry Graham, Paul Narcross and Terry Karnes; (third row, l-r) Greg Day, Eileen (Bowman) Corwin, Fred Pyle, Tom Hamilton, Phil McCoppin, Don Combs, Tom Spradlin and Wayne Combs.

Submitted photo

