Hillsboro FFA Fruit Sale starts Oct. 7

As of October 7, 2021, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter will be holding its annual fruit sale fundraiser.

During the fruit sale, members sell various items of fruit and companion products such as Karnes Apples, Florida Farm Bureau Citrus, meat and cheese, DB Yummers BBQ Sauce, and Florida Farm Bureau nuts.

Karnes Apple Orchard is located near Rainsboro.

The annual fruit sale is a great way to support local businesses and your local FFA chapter. All the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Hillsboro FFA chapter. The FFA chapter uses the funds for trips to national convention and state convention, Farm Science Review, and all career development events that the students participate in.

Last year when sorting and making fruit boxes members wore gloves and wore masks.

“The fruit sale was fun and it was as safe as possible for everyone who we sold to, ” said Tahia Ames said.

To find more information about the fruit sale you can contact a member or contact the Hillsboro FFA Chapter at 937-393-3485, or email ffa@hillsboro-indians.org.

Submitted by Benjamin Florea, sentinel, Hillsboro FFA Chapter.

Pictured sorting fruit in 2020 are Hillsboro FFA members (l-r) Halle Reveal, Morgan Garmen, Reagen Eastes and Riley Collins.