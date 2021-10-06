McClain FFA soil judging

The McClain FFA Chapter kicked the soil judging season off by going to the Highland County contest. It took 35 of its members to get a first-hand look at how to judge the pits in a competition. They also got to go up against all of the other kids in the county.

The McClain FFA Chapter kicked the soil judging season off by going to the Highland County contest. It took 35 of its members to get a first-hand look at how to judge the pits in a competition. They also got to go up against all of the other kids in the county. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_McClain-FFA.jpg The McClain FFA Chapter kicked the soil judging season off by going to the Highland County contest. It took 35 of its members to get a first-hand look at how to judge the pits in a competition. They also got to go up against all of the other kids in the county. Submitted photo