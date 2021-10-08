Hillsboro FFA visits Farm Science Review

The Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently took 100 members to the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio. The members had the opportunity to attend this wonderful event where they toured the Ohio State University venue and learned about all of the new agriculture technologies that have been developing over the past years.

This was the 59th Farm Science Review, the 39th at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center.

At the Farm Science Review there are hundreds of demonstration plots and several million dollars worth of machinery. Ohio State also features demonstrations and displays from OSU colleges and departments, and there are farm safety, home safety and health information displays at the FSR.

Unfortunately, the members were not able to attend this event in 2020 because COVID-19 limited things greatly.

The FFA members were ecstatic to be able to attend again this year. Sophomore Jolee Cummings said, “As I never got to go to Farm Science Review, I was very thankful to attend this year and tour the tractors and other ag businesses.”

Submitted by Alexandra Crago, Hillsboro FFA Chapter secretary.

Corbin Winkle, Owen Florea, Robbie Schneider, Carson Scott and Brayden Scruggs pose with the many souvenirs they received at the Farm Science Review. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_FarmScience.jpg Corbin Winkle, Owen Florea, Robbie Schneider, Carson Scott and Brayden Scruggs pose with the many souvenirs they received at the Farm Science Review. Submitted photo