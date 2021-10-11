Barr Pharmacy celebrates new name, anniversary

Barr’s Pharmacy in Hillsboro celebrated its name change and five years in business anniversary with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, along with family, employees, friends and members of the community, on Oct. 6.

Located at 119 S. High St. in Hillsboro, Barr’s Pharmacy, formally Downtown Drug, has been proudly serving Hillsboro and surrounding areas for the last five years under the ownership of Marcus Barr, who is a native of Wilmington.

Although they are changing their name to Barr’s Pharmacy, the same staff will continue to welcome you when you enter the doors of Barr’s Pharmacy, and the same services will continue to be available, such as free delivery, immunizations, medication packaging, online and mobile refills and more.

On behalf of Barr and the pharmacy staff, they would like to thank the community for its continued support.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the Hillsboro community for the last five years. My goal since I started in the pharmacy profession has been to offer quality independent pharmacy services, and I am honored to have brought those dreams and visions to the Hillsboro community. I look forward to serving this community for many years to come. As a visionary in my profession, it has also been a goal of mine to own and operate a small chain of independent pharmacies so that I can share my passion for personal, customer-oriented pharmacy services in other small communities as well. As a result, the Barr’s Pharmacy brand will now be displayed at all my pharmacies. Barr’s Pharmacy is committed to improving patient health and strives to provide the communities we serve the best quality and personal pharmacy services we can!” said Barr.

Barr’s Pharmacy is a chain of independently owned pharmacies in Southwest Ohio. Their business philosophy is to deliver quality health care to patients in a friendly, professional manner. Barr’s Pharmacy pharmacists, technicians, and staff are local citizens that take the time to care for their patients. For more information, call 937-840-0136 or visit www.BarrsPharmacy.com.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The many plans and programs the chamber offers it investors, combined with county workforce development initiatives, and local, state and federal legislative/advocacy efforts positions the chamber of commerce as a leading organization in Highland County. Learn more at www.thehighlandchamber.com.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

