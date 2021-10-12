Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361 recently awarded its 2021 Ohio Elks Association Community Service Grant to the Hillsboro Police Department. The $750 grant will be utilized by the police department to help purchase digital cameras, cases, batteries, chargers and SD cards for three of its police cruisers. The cameras will be used by law enforcement to gather digital evidence at crash sites and crime scenes. This procedure protects the police department, its officers and the public by providing an accurate, visual account of a scene. The Ohio Elks Service Grant is an annual grant offered to four Elk lodges in each district. It must be used to purchase equipment for a municipality, police department, fire department, park department, etc., so they can purchase items that allow them to do their jobs better. If your organization falls into one of these categories and the Elks lodge could be of service, contact it at 937-393-3047. Pictured are Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels (left) and Hillsboro Elks Grant Coordinator Laura Bagshaw.

