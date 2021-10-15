Locker-room/lobby project work continues

As most people in the community know, construction work is being done on the Greenfield schools campus. According to superintendent Quincey Gray, the locker-room/lobby project has been talked about for more than 10 years now, but just started in June.

Gray said that a big reason for the work being done is for there to be an equal amount of changing rooms/preparation areas for female and male students, especially athletes, and also the drama department. Additionally, the lobby restrooms will be renovated, and more office and storage spaces added, plus a concession area and new trophy cases. Frames holding photos on the wall will also be updated.

As far as the exterior of the area under construction, the look will stay the same with the exception of different doors.

Since the school area is still under construction, high school students have been navigating through the new gym instead of the lobby. On the outside, they have been using the entrance to the old gym off of Sixth Street. Students from the middle school are using the front door of the building closest to the high school.

Gray said the project should be done by early November.

Submitted by Carmen Kinmon, MHS journalism student.

This picture shows construction underway for the McClain High School locker-room and lobby project. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Greenfield-Construct.jpg This picture shows construction underway for the McClain High School locker-room and lobby project.