Garden Club attends fall meeting

Members of the Hillsboro Garden Club attended the Region 16 Fall meeting of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs recently. The meeting was held at the Sugar Valley Golf Club in Bellbrook.

After being welcomed by Donna Andrew, who represented the Greene County hosting committee, a short business meeting was conducted by regional director Barbara Myers.

The day’s theme was “pots” and the presentations included making fall and winter porch pot displays, safely bringing potted plants into the house for winter, gardening ergonomically as we grow older, and bulb layering in pots.

The gardening theme even carried over into the delicious lunch of chicken “pot” pie and “garden” salad.

The members who attended from Highland County were Judith Stivender, Carol Gorby, Larry and Judy Moore, Nancy Sonner, Andrea Schneider and Jennifer West.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.