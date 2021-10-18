Fundraiser nets $1,400 for Humane Society

Throughout the month of September, Holtfield Coffee and Mimi’s Kitchen partnered together to raise funds for the Highland County Humane Society. The partnership gained momentum after the shelter’s senior kennel technician, Celena Carter, helped rescue a mother cat and kitten from Holtfield’s busy parking lot. Several members of the community raised concern over the cat and kitten being in a high traffic area. The mother cat was later named Mama Holtfield (still available for adoption) and the little kitten was named Mimi. With the help of the community, both businesses were able to raise a total of $1,400 for the HCHS. Many thanks to all who supported this fundraiser. Celena Carter noted she was “overwhelmed with emotion” and expressed a sincere appreciation for the love from the community. Pictured (l-r) Holtfield Coffee Manager Lacey Ballein, HCHS Senior Kennel Technician Celena Carter and Cindy Boyd, owner of Mimi’s Kitchen.

Throughout the month of September, Holtfield Coffee and Mimi’s Kitchen partnered together to raise funds for the Highland County Humane Society. The partnership gained momentum after the shelter’s senior kennel technician, Celena Carter, helped rescue a mother cat and kitten from Holtfield’s busy parking lot. Several members of the community raised concern over the cat and kitten being in a high traffic area. The mother cat was later named Mama Holtfield (still available for adoption) and the little kitten was named Mimi. With the help of the community, both businesses were able to raise a total of $1,400 for the HCHS. Many thanks to all who supported this fundraiser. Celena Carter noted she was “overwhelmed with emotion” and expressed a sincere appreciation for the love from the community. Pictured (l-r) Holtfield Coffee Manager Lacey Ballein, HCHS Senior Kennel Technician Celena Carter and Cindy Boyd, owner of Mimi’s Kitchen. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Holtfield-Mimi-Fundraiser.jpg Throughout the month of September, Holtfield Coffee and Mimi’s Kitchen partnered together to raise funds for the Highland County Humane Society. The partnership gained momentum after the shelter’s senior kennel technician, Celena Carter, helped rescue a mother cat and kitten from Holtfield’s busy parking lot. Several members of the community raised concern over the cat and kitten being in a high traffic area. The mother cat was later named Mama Holtfield (still available for adoption) and the little kitten was named Mimi. With the help of the community, both businesses were able to raise a total of $1,400 for the HCHS. Many thanks to all who supported this fundraiser. Celena Carter noted she was “overwhelmed with emotion” and expressed a sincere appreciation for the love from the community. Pictured (l-r) Holtfield Coffee Manager Lacey Ballein, HCHS Senior Kennel Technician Celena Carter and Cindy Boyd, owner of Mimi’s Kitchen. Submitted photo