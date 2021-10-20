Why is the Bible important?

“Because God made the world and the book,” says Mason, age 4.

Yes, the same God whose creative power breathed the “breath of life” into Adam also breathed inspiration into the writers of the Bible.

In fact, the word often translated as “inspired” in the Bible literally means “God-breathed.” The New International Version translates it as such: “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness” (II Timothy 3:16).

The fact that the Bible is inspired by God is all the reason we need to consider it important. Jesus said, “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4).

When God breathes and we inhale or believe, wonderful things happen, says Kayla, 9: “When I’m mad at someone, the Bible taught me to forgive people even if I’m mad at them.”

God wants us to live beyond our natural capacities. I might be so mad at someone that all I can think about is revenge. But God says, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay” (Hebrews 10:30). Leave retribution to God. He knows people’s thoughts and deepest motivations. We don’t. Let God be God, and forgive even when you’re sure someone has wronged you.

Only the Bible assures us that God’s justice will prevail in the end. The next time you’re wronged, refuse to retaliate, and instead, put it all in God’s hands. The power of believing this one truth from the Bible could change your friendships, your marriage, your life!

“Whenever I am tempted to do something wrong, I quote verses I memorized from God’s Word,” says Kendall, 10. “Once, I was tempted to run away, but I knew it was wrong, so I quoted verses I had memorized, and the devil went away.”

You have good company, Kendall, because Jesus used the same strategy of quoting Scripture when the devil tempted him in the desert. The Bible reveals an unseen but real conflict in spiritual realms for people’s hearts and minds.

In this spiritual war, the Apostle Paul sounds like a general giving commands to the troops: “For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ” (II Corinthians 10:4-5).

When the writer of the Book of Hebrews compared the Word of God to a two-edged sword (Hebrews 4:12), he probably had in mind the Roman soldiers’ famous weapon. Many opposing armies carried bigger swords, but the disciplined Roman army wielding the smaller, well-balanced blade usually won.

Memorizing Scripture and reading the Bible is akin to a soldier training for combat. Don’t wait until you’re in the midst of a battle to prepare. A soldier would be foolish to go into battle without part of his equipment. The Apostle Paul said, “Put on the whole armor of God. … And take … the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God” (Ephesians 6:11, 17).

“I’m sleeping in my bed, the rain scared me, and God’s word made me feel better. I remembered God will always be with me,” says Jordan, 5.

Think about this: You can’t receive comfort from Bible promises you don’t know.

Memorize this truth: “Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4).

Ask this question: Are you going to live by God’s revelation or by what seems good to you?

