Medicare open enrollment through Dec. 7

Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time of the year when changes can be made in the plans and providers you’ve chosen for your Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage and/or Medicare Advantage option. Open enrollment is also a good time to run drug comparisons to make sure the Medicare Part D plan you are on is still your best option as Medicare Part D plans do change from year to year.

To be eligible for Medicare health insurance plans, you must be at least 65, or be on Social Security disability for two years, and be a U.S. resident or legal citizen for at least five years.

Original Medicare, sometimes referred to as Part A and Part B, helps with hospital, doctor and outpatient services. More than likely, a Medicare supplement is needed in order to cover the costs not covered by Parts A and Part B. Medicare Advantage, or Part C, combines Parts A, B and D in to one plan. During Open Enrollment, beneficiaries have the opportunity to make changes to these plans that provide better support for their health and well-being. It’s a time to change what doesn’t work and keep what does.

Individuals who receive the Low Income Subsidy (LIS) can change their plans anytime of the year. Even if you are receiving help through LIS, it is a good idea to check your plans to make sure all of your medications will be covered on your current plan for 2022.

The AAA7 is a local resource you can utilize for assistance with the Medicare Open Enrollment process and can be reached by calling 1-800-582-7277 ext. 250, or e-mail at info@aaa7.org.

More information about Medicare plans and options is available at www.medicare.gov

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711).

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and trainin, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.