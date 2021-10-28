Lynchburg Historical Society Cemetery Walk a success

The Lynchburg Historical Society Cemetery Walk on Oct. 2 was enjoyed by all in attendance, according to event organizers. Pictured (l-r) are actors Randy Wilder, Cam Griffith, Elaine Williams, Christine Hamlin, Warren Wright, Heather Johnson, Carolyn Hastings and Nick Thomas. Not pictured are Emilee and Beatrice Thomas.

The Lynchburg Historical Society Cemetery Walk on Oct. 2 was enjoyed by all in attendance, according to event organizers. Pictured (l-r) are actors Randy Wilder, Cam Griffith, Elaine Williams, Christine Hamlin, Warren Wright, Heather Johnson, Carolyn Hastings and Nick Thomas. Not pictured are Emilee and Beatrice Thomas.