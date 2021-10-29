NCB donates to Sugartree

NCB has announced it recently made a donation of $1,5000 to Sugartree Ministry Center for food, shelter and recovery programing for the local community and beyond. Pictured are NCB’s Hannah Roberts (left) and Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministry Center director.

NCB has announced it recently made a donation of $1,5000 to Sugartree Ministry Center for food, shelter and recovery programing for the local community and beyond. Pictured are NCB’s Hannah Roberts (left) and Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministry Center director. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_SugartreeMinistry_2021.jpg NCB has announced it recently made a donation of $1,5000 to Sugartree Ministry Center for food, shelter and recovery programing for the local community and beyond. Pictured are NCB’s Hannah Roberts (left) and Lee Sandlin, Sugartree Ministry Center director. Submitted photo